Introducing Nella Rose: From YouTuber to TV Presenter

The highly anticipated reality TV show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, is set to make a grand return in 2023. This season, ten brave celebrities will put aside glamour and face their fears as they venture into the Australian jungle. Among the star-studded lineup is the talented YouTuber, Nella Rose.

Originally born in Belgium, Nella Rose, whose real name is Ornella Rose Hollela, relocated to the UK at the age of seven. In 2016, while pursuing her studies at university, Nella established her own YouTube channel. Primarily focusing on vlogs, she also shared hair tutorials and fashion hauls, quickly amassing a dedicated following. With her unique blend of humor, authenticity, and relatability, Nella became a firm favorite within the YouTube community.

However, Nella’s talents extended far beyond the digital realm. In 2021, she co-hosted the podcast Pressed on BBC Radio 1Xtra alongside Adeola Patronne and Mariam Musa. The following year, Nella was chosen as the digital host for the Brit Awards’ red carpet live stream, sharing the stage with Munya Chawawa. She made her television debut in 2022, taking over from Julie Adenuga as the new presenter of MTV’s reality series, Catfish UK, alongside Oobah Butler.

Additionally, Nella ventured into the world of fashion, collaborating with Pretty Little Thing to launch her own fashion ranges. Her impeccable sense of style and fashion-forward approach have cemented her position as a rising fashion influencer.

Despite her successes, Nella has also faced personal hardships. In 2016, she tragically lost her mother, and in 2020, her father passed away. Sharing her grief on social media, Nella paid tribute to her late father, expressing her determination to make him proud.

As we count down the days until the premiere of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, anticipation builds for Nella Rose’s appearance in the jungle. TV audiences await her unique blend of charm, authenticity, and endless entertainment.

