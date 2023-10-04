Fair Play: Netflix’s New Workplace Drama Starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich

Chloe Domont, known for her directing work on TV shows like Suits, Ballers, and Billions, has made her feature film directorial debut with Fair Play, a workplace drama now available on Netflix. The film stars Phoebe Dynevor from Bridgerton and Alden Ehrenreich, who played Han Solo in Star Wars, as a newly engaged couple working at a cutthroat hedge fund.

Fair Play explores the dynamics of a power couple in a relationship thriller where sexual politics take center stage. Domont praised the performances of Dynevor and Ehrenreich, stating that they are both incredibly strong and versatile actors who have never done anything like this before. In the film, their characters, Emily and Luke, are financial analysts in a forbidden relationship within their workplace. When one of them receives a promotion, it pushes their relationship to its limits.

The film delves into the conflict many face in modern society, trying to balance traditional gender roles with the expectations of a feminist society. Domont believes this issue is prevalent both in the workplace and behind closed doors, and she wanted to explore it through Fair Play.

In addition to Dynevor and Ehrenreich, the cast includes Eddie Marsan as Campbell, the founder and boss of hedge fund One Crest Capital, Rich Sommer as Paul, Campbell’s right-hand man and a portfolio manager, Sebastian de Souza as Rory, another portfolio manager, and Sia Alipour as Arjun, an additional portfolio manager.

Fair Play has received acclaim from both critics and viewers, and it had a limited theatrical run before its streaming release on Netflix. The film offers a mix of steamy passion and power imbalances within relationships, allowing viewers to reflect on their own past experiences and societal expectations.

