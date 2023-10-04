Teen Queer Drama ‘Everything Now’ Explores Dating Challenges and Body Image

Netflix’s new teen drama series Everything Now follows the story of Mia Polanco, a 16-year-old queer student who is navigating her return to school after completing an eating disorder rehabilitation program. Mia is determined to leave her struggles with anorexia in the past and resume a “normal” life, only to find that her friends have moved on without her.

Her best friends are no longer innocent teenagers spending time at the skatepark; they are now exploring their sexuality, experimenting with drugs, and engaging in casual hookups. Feeling left behind, Mia decides to create a “F*ck It Bucket” list in an attempt to fit back into her friend group. This list includes dating, among other adventurous activities.

In an exclusive clip from the show, Mia takes the bold step of venturing into the dating world after securing a date with the popular Theo. However, being someone who struggles with body image, Mia is unsure about how to approach dating. Her internal monologue expresses her hesitations and anxieties.

Everything Now has been praised for its fresh approach to queerness and its bold portrayal of teen struggles. The series aims to set itself apart from other teen dramas tackling important topics such as dating challenges and body image issues. With its relatable characters and compelling storylines, the show offers a refreshing perspective on the teenage experience.

If you’re interested in watching Everything Now, the series is available for streaming on Netflix from October 5th.

Sources:

– Netflix’s Everything Now series