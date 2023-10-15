How to Watch and Stream Everything Now Season 1 on Netflix

In the comedy-drama series Everything Now Season 1, Mia, a 16-year-old Londoner, returns to school after completing treatment for compulsive eating. She realizes that her closest friends have moved on without her and decides to make up for lost time diving into the world of dating, partying, and growing up with her best friends, frenemies, and a new crush.

If you’re interested in watching Everything Now Season 1, you can do so via streaming on Netflix. Created Ripley Parker, the main cast of the show includes Sophie Wilde as Mia, Lauryn Ajufo as Becca, Noah Thomas as Will, Harry Cadby as Cameron, Niamh McCormack as Alison, Robert Akodoto as Theo, Jessie Mae Alonzo as Carli, Sam Reuben as Alex, and Alex Hassell as Rick, among others.

To watch Everything Now Season 1 on Netflix, you can sign up for a Netflix subscription through the Netflix app or its website. Netflix offers a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original programming, and you have the flexibility to change, downgrade, or cancel your subscription at any time.

When signing up for Netflix, you have different payment plan options:

$6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

$15.49 per month (Standard)

$19.99 per month (Premium)

The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most of the movies and TV shows on Netflix, but it includes ads before or during the content. With this plan, you can watch in Full HD on two supported devices simultaneously. The Standard Plan offers the same content without ads and allows for content downloading on two supported devices. It also offers the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household. The Premium Plan provides content for four supported devices in Ultra HD. It allows for content downloading on up to six supported devices and the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Additionally, Netflix supports spatial audio.

The synopsis of Everything Now Season 1 is: “After months in recovery for an eating disorder, 16-year-old Mia devises a bucket list of quintessential teen experiences to make up for lost time.”

Please note that the streaming services mentioned are subject to change. This information was correct at the time of writing.

Sources: None