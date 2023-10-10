Everything Now: A Teen Drama of Angst, Growth, and Discovering Identity

Everything Now is a captivating coming-of-age story that delves into the complex world of a sixteen-year-old girl named Mia Polanco. The series follows Mia as she is released from a private eating disorder treatment center and attempts to navigate her way back into the life she left behind. However, Mia soon realizes that things have changed dramatically in her absence.

As Mia reconnects with her group of friends, she discovers that sex, parties, and booze have become the new norm. Filled with a sense of urgency to make up for lost time, Mia creates a “Fuck It Bucket List,” which includes activities such as going on a date, having her first kiss, and even breaking the law.

While Mia’s anorexia takes center stage throughout the series, Everything Now does not shy away from portraying the intensity and complexities of her illness. Mia’s struggle with anorexia fluctuates in intensity, sometimes receding into the background and other times roaring back with full force. This raw portrayal ensures that the audience witnesses the profound impact Mia’s experience has on the people who love her, as seen through the perspective of her brother, Alex.

Compared to Netflix’s 2017 film To the Bone, Everything Now approaches the topic of eating disorders with greater sensitivity and nuance. The series is a fine balance of sadness, stress, humor, and unfiltered honesty. Mia’s doctor, played Stephen Fry, adds an additional layer of depth and authenticity to the narrative.

Beyond its exploration of mental health, Everything Now also depicts a world where same-sex relationships exist without the characters explicitly claiming any specific identity. The show effortlessly weaves queerness into its storyline, normalizing it through supportive parents, friends, teammates, and siblings. While this may be unremarkable to younger viewers, it serves as progress and inclusivity for older millennials who grew up in a time of stricter societal norms.

Set in a brightly colored, semi-fantastical world, Everything Now inhabits a firmly middle- to upper-class environment. Mia’s affluent background is juxtaposed against her struggles with her mother, Viv, a semi-famous interior designer who struggles to connect with Mia. Additionally, the series acknowledges the privilege of private and expensive healthcare, an aspect often overlooked in teen dramas.

Mia’s journey is driven her desire to catch up on the experiences she missed out on during her time in treatment. The show embraces Mia’s awkwardness, highlighting her tendency to say the wrong thing at the wrong time, fixate on the wrong person, and make a mess of situations. Through the lens of Mia’s awkwardness, Everything Now captures the essence of teenage life, filled with embarrassing moments, growth, and self-discovery.

Everything Now is a well-acted, visually stunning, and brilliantly written series that not only entertains but also tackles important themes. It encourages conversations about mental health while portraying the complexities of teenage relationships and the pursuit of personal identity. Ultimately, Everything Now is a sweet and sensible portrayal of adolescence—a must-watch for both teenagers and adults alike.

