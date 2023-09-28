Netflix’s DROP-01 Event Reveals Exciting Animated Shows

Netflix recently held its first-ever DROP-01 event, showcasing new and anticipated animated titles. Similar to Netflix’s TUDUM and Geeked Week, DROP-01 aimed to promote upcoming animated shows.

One of the highlights of the event was the release of the first seven minutes of “Castlevania: Nocturne,” along with its stunning opening cinematic. The anime series, created Powerhouse Animation, promises to captivate viewers with its incredible animation and Trey Toy’s exceptional score.

Netflix also announced the development of the “Devil May Cry” anime adaptation, which has been in the works for five years. Studios Studio Mir and Shankar Animation are behind the production of this highly anticipated series.

Fans of the “Tomb Raider” video game series were treated to a first look at the anime adaptation titled “Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.” The series, featuring the voice talent of Hayley Atwell, takes place after the events of the recent Tomb Raider trilogy developed Crystal Dynamics.

“Sonic Prime” fans can look forward to the release of the third season on October 27th, 2023. Viewers were given a sneak peek at the season, showcasing Sonic and Shadow teaming up against the villainous Nine.

Netflix and Ubisoft collaborated on “Captain Laserhawk,” an anime series described as a “love letter to the 90s.” Fans of “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” are likely to enjoy this new show.

Another exciting announcement was the teaser trailer for “Blue Eye Samurai,” set to debut on Netflix in November 2023. The series, created Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, is highly anticipated fans.

While there was no new content revealed for “Pluto,” viewers are eagerly awaiting a brand-new trailer for the upcoming anime.

Additionally, DROP-01 featured a first look at “Masters of the Universe: Revolution,” a sequel series to the 2021 reboot “Masters of the Universe: Revelation.”

Finally, fans of “Scott Pilgrim” were thrilled to see a reunion of the cast for an upcoming animated adaptation. A clip from the show was unveiled during the event.

Netflix’s DROP-01 event showcased an impressive lineup of animated shows, leaving viewers excited for the upcoming releases.