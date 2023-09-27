Everything Coming to and Leaving Netflix in October

September has flown, and with October just around the corner, it’s time to cozy up at home and enjoy some Netflix. As the days get shorter and Halloween approaches, Netflix is ramping up its offering of horror and thrilling content.

Arriving on October 1st are a variety of movies and TV series, including “American Beauty,” “Gladiator,” “Love Actually,” and all four “Mission: Impossible” films. Fans of childhood favorites can look forward to “Casper,” “Drake & Josh,” “Kung Fu Panda,” and “The Little Rascals.” Additionally, new original series like “The Fall of the House of Usher,” “Disco Inferno,” and “Flashback” promise to provide plenty of entertainment for horror lovers.

Throughout the month, Netflix will release a range of international films and shows. Highlights include “Good Night World” from Japan, “A Deadly Invitation” from Mexico, and “Ballerina” from South Korea. Fans of true crime documentaries can dive into “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” which delves into the rise and fall of the popular ride-sharing service.

As for departures, several beloved titles will be leaving Netflix in October. These include classics like “Jumanji,” “Rocky,” and “Slap Shot,” as well as popular comedies like “Bridesmaids” and “Ted.” Fans of nostalgic TV shows like “Chappelle’s Show” and “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” will have to say goodbye as well.

Overall, October promises to be an exciting month for Netflix subscribers. With a mix of new arrivals and departures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So get ready to grab your pumpkin spice latte, snuggle up on the couch, and indulge in some quality Netflix binge-watching.

Definitions:

– Horrors: Films or TV shows that aim to frighten viewers and evoke feelings of fear or terror.

– Thrilling: Entertainment that excites and engages viewers through suspense, excitement, or tension.

– Original series: Exclusive TV shows produced Netflix.

Sources:

– https://www.whats-on-netflix.com/news/whats-coming-to-and-leaving-netflix-in-october-2021-10/