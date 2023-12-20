New Year, New Netflix: A Sneak Peek at the January 2024 Lineup

Get ready to kick off the new year with a binge-watching marathon, because Netflix has a stellar lineup of shows and movies coming your way in January 2024. From beloved classics to highly anticipated releases, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

First up, on January 1st, get ready to be spooked with horror flicks like “Annabelle” and “Dawn of the Dead.” Hop on board with the adventures of “Aquaman” or indulge in some animated fun with “How to Train Your Dragon.” For those looking for a good laugh, “Bruce Almighty” and “Meet The Fockers Trilogy” will have you in stitches. And if you’re in the mood for some action, the “John Wick Movie Collection” and “Justice League” are must-watches.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. On January 6th, the critically acclaimed film “The Florida Project” will be available for streaming, bringing a touching story that explores the innocence of childhood. On January 10th, brace yourself for some intense sports dramas like “Break Point” and “The Trust: A Game of Greed.”

If you’re a fan of comedy, mark your calendars for January 11th when “Boy Swallows Universe” and “Champion” will have you laughing out loud. And for all the animated lovers out there, don’t miss “Cats” on January 16th, a captivating film adaptation of the Broadway musical.

As we bid farewell to the old and welcome the new, some titles will be leaving Netflix in January. Classics like “American Beauty” and “Gladiator” will be departing, so be sure to catch them before they’re gone.

So, get your popcorn ready, grab a cozy blanket, and get ready to immerse yourself in the exciting world of Netflix in January 2024. It’s going to be a great start to the year with a lineup that promises entertainment for all tastes. Happy streaming!