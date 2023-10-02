AMC+, Acorn TV, and Shudder: New Series and Films Available in October

AMC Networks’ streaming services, AMC+, Acorn TV, and Shudder, have an exciting lineup of series and films for October. Here are some highlights:

On AMC+:

Cooper’s Bar

Premiering on Wednesday, October 11, Cooper’s Bar is a Content Room Original Series. Led Rhea Seehorn, known for her role in Better Call Saul, the series follows the story of character actor Cooper and the unique group of Los Angeles natives who frequent his neighborhood bar. When a Hollywood executive discovers Cooper’s backyard Tiki bar, the characters come together for one last shot at their “big break.”

True Crime Story: Citizen Detective

Premiering on Thursday, October 12, this documentary series is the latest installment in the “True Crime Story” franchise. Each episode focuses on a fascinating true crime story, as seen through the eyes of amateur sleuths who have solved or are still trying to solve these crimes.

On Acorn TV:

Harry Wild

Premiering on Monday, October 9, with two episodes, Harry Wild is an Acorn TV Original Series. The show follows former literature professor Harry Wild, played Jane Seymour, who now spends her retirement solving crimes with her partner Fergus Reid. Together, they investigate cases ranging from missing persons to murders, much to the annoyance of Harry’s detective son.

The Chase

Premiering on Monday, October 16, The Chase is an Acorn TV Exclusive Series. Set in a family-run veterinary practice in Yorkshire, the show revolves around the struggles and conflicts faced the staff as they deal with animal illnesses and personal problems.

Granite Harbour

Premiering on Monday, October 30, Granite Harbour is another Acorn TV Exclusive Series. The story follows Lance Corporal Davis Lindo, a new recruit with Police Scotland, as he dreams of becoming a detective. Starring Hiftu Quasem, Katia Winter, and Gary Lewis, this series promises intrigue and suspense.

On Shudder:

Creepshow

Premiering on Friday, October 13, Creepshow is a Shudder Original Series based on the 1982 horror comedy classic. Produced Greg Nicotero, the show brings the comic book horror to life through a series of vignettes featuring murder, creatures, monsters, and the supernatural.

The Puppetman

Premiering on Friday, October 13, The Puppetman is a Shudder Original Film. The story centers around a convicted killer on death row, with his daughter suspecting that there may be some truth to his claims of an evil force controlling him and causing brutal deaths.

When Evil Lurks

Premiering on Friday, October 27, When Evil Lurks is Shudder’s first Spanish-language Original Film. Set in a remote village, the movie explores rural possession and horror concepts, with two brothers trying to help a demon-infected man give birth to evil itself.

V/H/S/85

Premiering on Friday, October 6, V/H/S/85 is the next installment in the infamous found footage anthology franchise. This film blends snuff footage, nightmarish newscasts, and disturbing home videos to create a surreal, analog mix of horror.

Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor

Premiering on Monday, October 30, Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor is a Shudder Original Film that takes place in the remote Carmichael Manor, the site of unsolved murders. Internet sleuths investigate the secrets hidden within the manor.

Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

Premiering on Tuesday, October 31, Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is a Shudder Original Series. The Boulet Brothers search for the world’s next drag monster superstar in this thrilling reality competition show.

These are just a few of the exciting new series and films coming to AMC+, Acorn TV, and Shudder in October. Don’t miss out on the thrilling and chilling entertainment!

