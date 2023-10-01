New Netflix Releases to Watch Out For

Netflix is gearing up for another month of exciting releases, with a range of thrilling series and documentaries to look forward to. From the inside story of David Beckham’s journey to an intriguing police procedural set in multiple timelines, there’s something for everyone. Here are a few highlights coming your way in October 2023.

Beckham

Get ready to delve into the world of soccer superstar David Beckham in this four-part docuseries. “Beckham” takes us from his humble beginnings in east London to his quest for balance between ambition, love, and family. The series promises to offer an intimate look at Beckham’s life and career, making it a must-watch for fans. All episodes will be available to stream on Wednesday, October 4.

Everything Now

This coming-of-age dramedy follows 16-year-old Mia, played Tom Jones’ Sophie Wilde. Fresh out of in-patient treatment for an eating disorder, Mia creates a bucket list of experiences to make up for lost time. With a focus on quintessential teen experiences, “Everything Now” is a series that explores the challenges of growing up. The binge-worthy eight-episode series premieres on Thursday, October 5.

Fair Play

Starring “Bridgerton’s” Phoebe Dynevor and “Solo’s” Alden Ehrenreich, “Fair Play” is a romantic drama set in the high-stakes world of a cutthroat hedge fund. The couple’s secret romance is put to the test when an unexpected promotion threatens their relationship. As they navigate the challenges of their engagement and professional ambitions, they must confront the possibility of everything unraveling. The film opened in select theaters on Friday, September 29, and will be available to stream on Friday, October 6.

Bodies

For fans of science-fiction and crime dramas, “Bodies” is a series that shouldn’t be missed. Set in four different timelines, the show follows four detectives as they investigate a murder that altered the course of history. With each detective representing a distinctive timeline, solving the crime becomes crucial to saving the future. Prepare for a thrilling ride when “Bodies” arrives with all eight episodes on Thursday, October 19.

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris

From the UK documentary lineup, “Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris” explores the story of Vjeran Tomic, the notorious burglar behind the 2010 robbery of the Paris Museum of Modern Art. Known as “The Spider-Man of Paris” for his daring climbing skills, Tomic recounts the details of the largest art heist in French history in a first-person interview. Discover the extraordinary tale when the documentary premieres on Friday, October 20.

With these exciting releases, Netflix continues to offer a diverse range of content for audiences around the world. From sports and crime to coming-of-age stories and thrilling dramas, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

