Fresh Perspective: Exciting New Releases on BritBox

BritBox, the popular streaming service for British television, is set to captivate audiences with a range of thrilling new releases. With a mix of crime dramas and police procedurals, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Let’s take a closer look at some of the highly anticipated shows coming to BritBox.

is causing quite a buzz. This gripping series, co-written acclaimed author Irvine Welsh, continues to follow the intense investigations of DI Ray Lennox, portrayed the talented Dougray Scott. Season 2 promises a nail-biting storyline as Lennox discovers that the source of the crime is closer than he ever imagined. All episodes are set to premiere on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Another compelling series making its way to BritBox is . Following its success on PBS Passport, this Northern Ireland set police procedural is sure to captivate audiences. With a loyal fan base eagerly awaiting its arrival, the first eight episodes of Season 3 will be available for streaming on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, with the remaining seven expected to follow in early 2024.

brings a fresh twist to the beloved series. Actor Douglas Henshall bids farewell to the role of DCI Jimmy Perez, but the show welcomes the talented Ashley Jensen as DI Ruth Calder. The series takes viewers on a journey to the picturesque Shetland Isles, where Calder returns after two decades with the Metropolitan Police in London. Be prepared for a new era of mystery and suspense. Tune in weekly, starting Wednesday, November 29, 2023, to follow the captivating investigations.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I watch these shows?

A: You can watch all of these exciting new releases on BritBox.

Q: Can I binge-watch all the episodes at once?

A: Yes, all episodes of Irving Welsh’s Crime Season 2 will be available for streaming on November 15, 2023. However, for Hope Street Season 3 and Shetland Season 8, the episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

Q: Are these shows available in other countries?

A: BritBox is available in the United States and Canada, so viewers in these regions will be able to enjoy these captivating series.