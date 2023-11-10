New Trend in Sports: The Rise of Docuseries to Engage Fans

Sports leagues and athletes are realizing that the action doesn’t end when the game is over. With the tremendous success of Netflix’s Formula 1 docuseries Drive to Survive, and golf docuseries Full Swing, the sports industry is experiencing a docuseries frenzy. Leagues, teams, and athletes see the opportunity to drive new interest in their in-game performances and generate additional revenue through captivating storytelling.

Netflix is proud of its accomplishments in this genre. The impact of Drive to Survive on Formula 1 racing has been unassailable—fans have begun flocking to the races, packing the stands. Full Swing, on the other hand, saw an immediate impact on PGA ratings and increased social followings of featured golfers. The PGA Tour’s research shows that 63 percent of Full Swing viewers tuned in to PGA Tour coverage within two months of the show’s debut.

This success has sparked a land grab in the sports industry, with established leagues and circuits seeking their own docuseries to promote their brands and upstarts aiming to gain exposure. Overtime Elite, a development basketball league, partnered with Amazon Prime Video for a docuseries called One Shot, alongside live game coverage. By combining storytelling and live games, Overtime aims to capture the attention of its target market.

The trend isn’t limited to sports seeking new or younger fans. Major leagues like the NFL are also exploring docuseries to attract audiences who may not typically watch live games, such as women and families. Netflix’s NFL docuseries Quarterback, which followed three quarterbacks on and off the field, successfully brought in these new demographics. It has even inspired NBA star LeBron James to collaborate on a similar docuseries.

For a docuseries to be successful, authenticity and engagement are key. Participants must be willing to show their vulnerabilities and the realities behind their success. The PGA Tour, for instance, had concerns about editorial control but recognized the value of authenticity in Full Swing.

These new breeds of sports docuseries introduce viewers to athletes and sports they may not be familiar with, showcasing intense rivalries, dangerous crashes, and controversial moments. Netflix, in particular, has shown a deep commitment to the sports docuseries space, with ongoing projects like Drive to Survive, Quarterback, Break Point, Beckham, and Full Swing. The streaming giant has even ventured into live sports events with The Netflix Cup, where F1 drivers and PGA Tour golfers face off in a golf match.

The rise of sports docuseries signifies a new era in fan engagement. It provides an immersive experience beyond the game, offering compelling narratives and unique insights into the lives of athletes. As the demand for authentic and gripping storytelling continues to grow, we can expect more leagues, teams, and athletes to join in this docuseries revolution.

