Fair Play: A Mischaracterized Relationship Drama

Fair Play, currently streaming on Netflix, has been mischaracterized as an erotic thriller, but this misconception is not the fault of the studio. The narrative surrounding Chloe Domont’s debut feature began at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2023, before Netflix acquired it. Some critics mistakenly labeled it as a renaissance for the erotic thriller genre, which is not accurate and does a disservice to the actual movie.

The film follows Emily and Luke, a couple of young financial analysts at a Wall Street hedge fund. They are deeply in love but keep their relationship a secret at work. When Emily is promoted instead of Luke, tension and resentment begin to escalate.

While Fair Play may have some similarities to the sleazy workplace framing of 1980s and 90s erotic thrillers, its focus is not on sex. Instead, it explores the intimate and complex dynamics between the two leads, portrayed Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich. Domont deliberately creates a claustrophobic atmosphere using tight framing and zoom lenses to study the characters.

Sex is not the driving force of their relationship; it is their self-image, success, and money. The film delves into issues of power dynamics and the impact of gender politics. Fair Play is not meant to be titillating like traditional erotic thrillers but aims to challenge and provoke thought.

It is understandable why critics would mislabel Fair Play, as the erotic thriller genre has seen a resurgence in recent years. However, it is essential to recognize the film for what it truly is—a sharp, ambiguous, and trenchant film with outstanding performances. Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, and Eddie Marsan deliver compelling portrayals, with Ehrenreich fearlessly taking on a pathetic role that diverges from his previous heartthrob image.

In conclusion, Fair Play may have been mischaracterized, but it remains a thrilling and thought-provoking relationship drama that deserves recognition for its unique qualities.

