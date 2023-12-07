Charming Home with Untouched Victorian Style in Sewickley

Barbara Cox’s love for her home in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, goes beyond the typical desires of modern-day buyers. With a passion for the untouched beauty of a four-bedroom, two-bathroom Victorian house, Cox found her dream home nestled between the bustling village and serene woods. The property, located at 555 Hill St., offers a unique charm that sets it apart from other homes in the market.

One of the standout features of this home is its expansive front porch, which Cox describes as a peaceful sanctuary above the street. Even during the day, there is no need for artificial lighting inside, thanks to the abundance of natural light that filters through. The house exudes a sense of tranquility that is further enhanced the family of deer that greet Cox every morning in her backyard.

Listed at $320,000, this Victorian gem is priced below other similar-sized homes in Sewickley. The appeal doesn’t stop there. Realtor Steve Roberts from Berkshire Hathaway Home Services was captivated the property’s unique exterior, painted in a bold lilac color with lime green trim. While the steep climb up the 41 steps to the front door may seem daunting to some, Roberts assures that ample street parking is always available.

Inside, the house tells a story of Cox’s passion for collecting. Her home is a treasure trove of beautiful artworks, one-of-a-kind finds, and cherished possessions. Among her prized possessions are her books, particularly the Nancy Drew mystery series, which brings her immense joy. Another favorite is the porch swing that has been a part of Cox’s family for 40 years, adorning any house she’s lived in.

Dubbed “The Lego Room,” one of the front rooms is a testament to Cox’s love for her nephew, Logan. This well-maintained home has seen mechanical updates over the years, including a new furnace, updated electrical systems, interior French drains, and repairs to the roof and gutters. With just under 2,000 square feet, the house flaunts a first floor with two parlors, a dining room, and a kitchen that showcases antique fixtures from agone era.

The second floor boasts four spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms, while the third floor awaits potential transformation into additional bedrooms, a home office, or a magnificent primary suite. As Cox prepares to downsize, she acknowledges the emotional attachment she has developed with her beloved home over the past two decades.

While saying goodbye is bittersweet, Cox takes comfort in knowing that someone else will have the opportunity to enjoy the unique charm and warmth that this Victorian home offers. With its stunning features, historical roots, and prime location near the Ohio River Valley and Sewickley Bridge, this home is truly a place that captures the essence of both village life and natural beauty.