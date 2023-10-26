The Evolution of Mike Flanagan’s Horror Career: From Netflix to Amazon

When Mike Flanagan joined forces with Netflix for his adaptation of Stephen King’s Gerald’s Game, little did he know that it would mark the beginning of a new chapter in his career. Following the success of the film, Flanagan ventured into his first-ever limited series, The Haunting of Hill House, which captivated audiences with its terrifying adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel. This was just the start.

Over the next five years, Flanagan became a powerhouse on Netflix, creating, co-directing, and co-writing four more TV shows that have now cemented themselves as contemporary horror classics. However, despite the success Flanagan found on Netflix, the filmmaker has chosen to leave the streaming giant behind and embark on a fresh start at Amazon.

As Halloween approaches, it’s only fitting to reflect on Flanagan’s Netflix shows and rank them from best to worst.

5. The Midnight Club (2022): While The Midnight Club has its moments of greatness, it ultimately falls short of Flanagan’s other shows. The YA horror series, centered around terminally ill teenagers sharing scary stories, lacks the cohesive tone and narrative strength seen in his other works.

4. Midnight Mass (2021): Featuring an outstanding performance from Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass showcases Flanagan’s thematic and narrative ambition. This Catholic horror fable intertwined with a vampire story, although occasionally indulging in introspection, is a riveting series that leaves a lasting impact.

3. The Fall of the House of Usher (2023): Flanagan’s bloodiest and most macabre offering to date, The Fall of the House of Usher draws inspiration from the works of Edgar Allan Poe. This chilling homage manages to entertain and shock viewers, making it a must-watch for horror enthusiasts.

2. The Haunting of Hill House (2018): Flanagan’s first foray into the Netflix landscape remains one of his greatest achievements. With its masterful direction and emotionally resonant twists, The Haunting of Hill House solidified Flanagan as a force to be reckoned with in the horror genre.

1. The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020): As an unlikely follow-up to Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor embraces subtlety and mood. Weaving together love and ghost stories, this gothic romance and horror blend is a testament to Flanagan’s storytelling abilities. Its devastating conclusion leaves a profound impact on viewers.

While Flanagan’s tenure at Netflix has come to an end, fans eagerly await his upcoming projects with Amazon. His shift to a new platform opens up exciting possibilities for fresh and innovative horror creations.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Mike Flanagan leave Netflix?

A: Despite the success he achieved on Netflix, Mike Flanagan decided to embark on a new journey with Amazon, seeking a fresh start and new opportunities to showcase his filmmaking talents.

Q: Which of his Netflix shows are considered classics?

A: Among genre fanatics, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Fall of the House of Usher are widely regarded as contemporary horror classics.

Q: What can we expect from Flanagan’s future projects with Amazon?

A: While specific details are scarce, fans anticipate that Flanagan will continue to push the boundaries of horror storytelling and deliver captivating and chilling narratives on Amazon’s platform.