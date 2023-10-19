Internet Advertising Takes Center Stage in New Zealand Election Campaign

The recent New Zealand election campaign saw a significant shift in political advertising strategies, as parties turned to the internet to reach voters. A comprehensive analysis of three months of data leading up to the election reveals that millions of dollars were spent on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Google, and YouTube.

Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, and Google, which owns YouTube, both provide data on political advertising. It was found that the National, Labour, ACT, Greens, NZ First, and Te Pāti Māori parties collectively spent between $1.5 and $2.3 million on these platforms.

While TikTok does not allow paid political advertising, parties and leaders utilized it to share posts that were then shared others to increase their reach.

In terms of advertising spending, ACT allocated almost double the amount of cash than National or Labour on social networks, reaching up to $905,000. Labour spent up to $591,000, while National spent up to $455,374.

ACT’s larger spending on ads resulted in more ad impressions. Their ads were visible up to 98 million times on Meta and Google, approximately twice as much as Labour’s ads.

Data from Meta and Google indicate that each New Zealander was exposed to up to 41 party ads from the six parties that made it into Parliament, excluding ads on other networks, television, radio, and outdoor advertising.

The top ads varied across parties. Labour’s highest spend was on a Facebook ad promoting their policy to cut GST on fruit and vegetables, amounting to up to $7,999. For National, an ad about crime ranked the highest. ACT, on the other hand, invested heavily in an ad featuring their deputy leader Brooke van Velden, with up to $9,999 spent.

The leaders of political parties also utilized social media accounts to promote their campaigns. Christopher Luxon of the National Party spent the most on Facebook ads, with an estimated upper spend of $49,119, followed David Seymour of ACT on $20,152.

Political parties receive a broadcasting allocation based on the votes they received in the previous election, which can be used for television, radio, and online advertising. Parties can also spend their own money on campaign expenses, capped at $1,388,000 per party for online advertising. This provides a way for parties with limited broadcasting budgets, such as ACT, to reach voters without contravening election rules.

