WhatsApp to Discontinue Support for Numerous Phones in 2024

In a surprising move, WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging apps worldwide, has announced that it will no longer support nearly 50 phone models starting in 2024. This decision is expected to impact millions of users whose devices will become incompatible with the app.

While technological advancements are inevitable, the rapid pace at which devices become obsolete is a cause for concern for many individuals. Incompatibility issues arise when certain applications are no longer supported on outdated operating systems, rendering them useless for accessing popular apps like WhatsApp.

As per the latest list released WhatsApp, several iPhone models will no longer be able to run the app, including the iPhone 3G, iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, and iPhone 4S. Additionally, numerous Samsung models such as Galaxy Core, Galaxy Trend Lite, and Galaxy S3 Mini are set to lose compatibility.

The incompatibility also extends to users of LG devices, with models like L3 II Dual, L7 II, and F3 among those affected. Huawei Ascend G740 and Ascend D2, along with Sony Xperia M and Lenovo A820, are also on the list. Even phones from lesser-known brands like Faea, THL, Archos, Wiko, and ZTE will no longer be able to access WhatsApp.

Users who own any of the aforementioned phone models need not panic just yet. WhatsApp has assured that devices not listed will continue to receive updates and support. However, this development highlights the importance of staying up-to-date with the latest technology to ensure seamless access to essential apps.

As technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, it is crucial for users to regularly update their devices to avoid being left behind. While it may be disappointing for some to bid farewell to their old phones, the upgrade offers an opportunity to experience the latest features and advancements in the tech world.