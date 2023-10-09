New Korean Series on Netflix in 2023

Netflix has become well-known for its diverse range of content, and Korean series have been gaining popularity on the streaming platform. In 2023 alone, Netflix has released over 268 episodes of Korean dramas, with even more to come in the remaining months of the year.

Some of the most notable Korean series released on Netflix this year include “Crash Course in Romance,” “Physical: 100,” “Love to Hate You,” “In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal,” “Divorce Attorney Shin,” “Queenmaker,” “Doctor Cha,” “Risque Business: Japan,” “Black Knight,” “Siren: Survive the Island,” “Bloodhounds,” “King the Land,” “See You in My 19th Life,” “Celebrity,” “Nineteen to Twenty,” “D.P. (Season 2),” “The Uncanny Counter (Season 2 – Counter Punch),” “Zombieverse,” “Behind Your Touch,” “Mask Girl,” “Risque Business: Taiwan,” “A Time Called You,” “Destined with You,” “Song of the Bandits,” and “The Devil’s Plan.”

These series cover a wide range of genres and themes, from romantic comedies to action-packed thrillers. Each series offers a unique and engaging storyline, making them a must-watch for fans of Korean dramas.

In addition to the Netflix Original Korean dramas, Netflix has also licensed several Korean series, including “Awaken,” “Be Melodramatic,” “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency,” “The Light in Your Eyes,” “Moment of Eighteen,” “Welcome to Waikiki 2,” and “The Wind Blows.”

With the success of Korean series like “Squid Game” and “Hellbound,” it’s clear that Korean content has become a global phenomenon. Netflix continues to invest in the region, providing audiences with a wide variety of Korean series to enjoy.

