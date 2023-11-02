New Report Shows Netflix’s High Ratings Are Misleading

Netflix has become a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, producing a staggering number of original movies and series each year. One of the popular ways to gauge the success of these titles is through RottenTomatoes, a website that assigns ratings to movies and series based on critical reviews. However, a new report suggests that these ratings may not accurately reflect the quality of Netflix’s offerings.

According to the report, only around 5% of Netflix’s 600+ original releases in 2023 received the coveted Certified Fresh rating on RottenTomatoes. While this may seem like a low percentage, it’s important to consider the limitations of the rating system. To achieve Certified Fresh status, a title needs to have a steady rating score of 75% or higher, at least five reviews from top critics, and a minimum number of total reviews.

The report highlights several flaws with relying solely on RottenTomatoes ratings. One major issue is that many Netflix original movies and series do not have scores from critics at all. This is often because only a few or even zero critics have reviewed these titles. The fault lies with both the critics, who prioritize certain titles, and Netflix, which may not provide screeners for international releases.

Moreover, RottenTomatoes itself has faced increasing criticism for its methodology and reliability. Several media outlets have shed light on the problems with the system, questioning its accuracy and the influence it has on viewers’ opinions.

While the report does not provide an alternative measure for assessing the overall quality of Netflix’s original content, it serves as a reminder that ratings alone do not paint the full picture. Viewers may find hidden gems among Netflix’s offerings that have not received critical acclaim or high ratings on RottenTomatoes.

