Netflix Delights Subscribers with Exciting New Releases in December

Netflix is set to make Christmas a lot merrier for its subscribers this year with a lineup of exciting new titles. Among the highly anticipated releases are Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, a film about composer Leonard Bernstein, and the Chicken Run sequel Dawn of the Nugget. The streaming giant will also be releasing a new thriller from Sam Esmail, the creator of Mr. Robot, starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke.

One of the highlights of December is the release of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, directed Zack Snyder. With a budget of $150 million, this film is one of Netflix’s most expensive projects to date. Fans of video games will be thrilled to know that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available to play on mobile.

In addition to these exciting films, Netflix has some great TV shows lined up as well. There’s a spin-off to the popular series Money Heist and the final episodes of The Crown, which will focus on William and Kate. The full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in December can be found below.

While Netflix is bringing exciting new content to its subscribers, it’s worth mentioning that the streaming platform recently faced criticism for canceling five shows. Nevertheless, with its jam-packed December lineup, Netflix aims to keep audiences entertained throughout the holiday season.

So, get ready to curl up on the couch with some popcorn and enjoy the latest offerings from Netflix this December.