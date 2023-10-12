Mike Flanagan’s Spine-Chilling Netflix Series Ranked

Mike Flanagan has established himself as a master of horror on Netflix, delivering spine-chilling shows that have captivated audiences. From his adaptation of Stephen King’s “Gerald’s Game” to his latest series, “The Fall of the House of Usher,” Flanagan has brought terror to the streaming platform. With a repertory company of actors and a penchant for literary influences, Flanagan’s series in the “Flanaverse” offer a unique and unsettling viewing experience.

Ranked in descending order, here are Flanagan’s five Netflix series:

5. ‘The Midnight Club’ (2022)

Based on Christopher Pike’s young-adult novel, this mystery series revolves around a group of terminally ill teens who meet at midnight to tell scary tales and uncover dark secrets. Although more emotional than terrifying, the show features horror icon Heather Langenkamp and introduces Ruth Codd as a new member of the Flanaverse regulars.

4. ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ (2023)

This series follows powerful siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher as they face supernatural events while dealing with the law. Flanagan embraces his horror roots in this gory and suspenseful adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s iconic tales, bringing fear and gore to the screen.

3. ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ (2018)

Loosely based on Shirley Jackson’s ghost story, this supernatural family drama explores the Crain family’s experiences in a haunted mansion. With a clever structure that alternates between two timelines, the series keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. One particularly chilling episode set in a funeral home is sure to give you chills.

2. ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ (2020)

Set in the 1980s, this gothic series is a reimagining of Henry James’ works, particularly “The Turn of the Screw.” It follows a young American governess as she navigates a grand estate filled with dark secrets and ghostly apparitions. With its twists and heartfelt storytelling, “Bly Manor” is a haunting and captivating tale.

1. ‘Midnight Mass’ (2021)

Flanagan’s most original and soulful series, “Midnight Mass,” delves into themes of religion, addiction, and redemption. The arrival of a new priest and a series of supernatural incidents spark a holy revival in an isolated island community. Blending emotional depth with sheer terror, Flanagan reinvents classic monster archetypes in this extraordinary masterpiece.

Flanagan’s Netflix series showcase his talent for crafting compelling and terrifying stories that leave a lasting impression. Whether you’re a horror enthusiast or seeking a thrilling viewing experience, these shows are not to be missed.

