HBO Shows Make Their Way to Netflix: What to Watch Next

Netflix users around the world were in for a pleasant surprise in 2023 when a slew of HBO shows landed on the streaming platform. Although HBO had previously kept its content locked to its own platform, a licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery paved the way for popular HBO shows to make their way onto Netflix.

One of the first HBO shows to arrive on Netflix was “Insecure,” created and starring Issa Rae. The romantic comedy series follows the story of a modern-day African-American woman navigating the challenges of the modern world. Initially, only Netflix in the United States picked up “Insecure,” with more international regions following suit. The show received critical acclaim during its run on HBO, and its addition to Netflix garnered attention, briefly appearing in the top 10 in the US.

Another notable addition to Netflix’s library of HBO shows is “Ballers,” starring Dwayne Johnson. The series revolves around a former football superstar who becomes a mentor and navigates the business world. With a total of five seasons and 47 episodes, “Ballers” gained a loyal following during its initial run on HBO.

Fans of epic war dramas were delighted when both “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific” arrived on Netflix. Produced Steven Spielberg, “Band of Brothers” chronicles the journey of a unit within the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division during World War II. The critically acclaimed miniseries received six Primetime Emmys and boasts a talented ensemble cast. “The Pacific,” also produced Spielberg, follows the U.S. Marine Corps squad as they navigate the Pacific Theatre during WWII.

“True Blood,” a fantasy horror series based on The Southern Vampire Mysteries Charlaine Harris, found its way to Netflix in international territories. The show follows the story of a telepathic waitress who discovers a supernatural world when she meets a vampire. Known for its star-studded cast, including Anna Paquin, Alexander Skarsgård, and Luke Grimes, “True Blood” attracted a dedicated fan base during its original run.

In addition to the shows already available, more HBO titles are set to arrive on Netflix in the future. One notable addition is “Six Feet Under,” a critically acclaimed drama that explores the lives of a dysfunctional Los Angeles family running a funeral home business.

It’s important to note that regional availability may vary, and some shows may have been removed from Netflix due to licensing agreements. However, the arrival of HBO shows on the streaming platform offers viewers a chance to catch up on popular series and discover new favorites.

