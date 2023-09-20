Top Clean Comedians on Netflix for Family-Friendly Laughs

Looking for some clean comedy to enjoy with the whole family on Netflix? With so many comedians using profanity and adult humor, it can be challenging to find content that’s appropriate for all ages. But fear not, as Netflix offers a selection of hilarious and family-friendly comedians that you can enjoy with your kids.

One of the most well-known clean comedians on Netflix is Jim Gaffigan. With his specials, “Cinco” and “Comedy Monster,” Gaffigan brings his trademark clean style of comedy, discussing topics like laziness, fatherhood, and life as a comedian. His jokes are relatable and almost always reliably hilarious.

Another comedian to check out is Sinbad, who became popular through his clean comedy sets on shows like Star Search. His specials, “Son of a Preacher Man,” “Nothin’ but the Funk,” and “Afros and Bellbottoms,” showcase his kid-friendly humor and are all available on Netflix.

If you’re looking for newer talent, Nate Bargatze is an up-and-coming comic who is even more kid-friendly than Jim Gaffigan. His specials, “The Tennessee Kid” and “The Greatest Average American,” feature jokes about topics like animal caddies and new math that are sure to make the whole family laugh.

Other clean comedians to explore on Netflix include Brian Regan, Jerry Seinfeld, Anjelah Johnson, Ryan Hamilton, Tom Papa, Kevin James, Fred Armisen, AY, Mike Birbiglia, Colin Quinn, Jeff Foxworthy, and Gabriel Iglesias (Fluffy).

So, grab some popcorn, gather the family, and enjoy some clean and laughter-filled evenings with these fantastic comedians on Netflix!

Sources:

– Getty Images

– Netflix

Note: URLs and images have been removed from the source article.