How to Watch the FA WSL Cup Match Between Everton and Manchester City

Everton and Manchester City are set to face off in an exciting FA WSL Cup group stage match at Walton Hall Park on Wednesday. Everton will be looking to secure a win and kickstart their cup campaign, while Manchester City aims for their fifth FA WSL Cup trophy.

Manchester City had a solid start to their Women’s Super League (WSL) season, defeating West Ham 2-0. However, they were held to a draw Chelsea in their most recent outing, with the game ending with nine players on the City side. Everton, on the other hand, suffered a 3-2 defeat against City in the previous season of the WSL and have lost their first two league games this season.

The match between Everton and Manchester City will kick off at 8 pm EDT on October 11 for fans in the United States. The game can be watched online and streamed live through City+. For those unable to watch, live updates will be available on GOAL.

In terms of team news, Everton’s Sara Holmgaard and Karen Holmgaard have resumed training, but it remains uncertain whether they will be ready for the game. Katja Snoeijs, who missed the last two games due to a hand injury, is also uncertain. Defender Megan Campbell is available to make her first Everton start after coming off the bench in the previous game. Everton’s possible starting lineup includes Ramsey, Campbell, Bjorn, Stevevik, Veje, Finnigan, Galli, Hope, Bennison, Sorensen, and Piemonte.

Manchester City will be without defender Demi Stokes for the Cup fixture, but she is expected to return soon. Bunny Shaw, who recently recovered from an injury, is set to continue in the starting lineup for Manchester City. Their possible starting lineup includes Keating, Casparij, Kennedy, Greenwood, Aleixandri, Roord, Hasegawa, Castellanos, Kelly, Hemp, and Shaw.

As Everton and Manchester City go head-to-head, both teams will be eager to secure a victory in this FA WSL Cup match. It will be an exciting clash between two competitive teams in women’s football.

