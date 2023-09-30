How to Watch the Premier League Match Between Everton and Luton: Kick-off Time, Team News, and More

Everton will be facing off against newly promoted Luton Town in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday. The Toffees have had a mixed start to the season, but they recently secured their first league win against Brentford and will be looking for back-to-back victories.

Currently sitting at 15th in the table, Everton has had four losses and one draw under manager Sean Dyche. They will be hoping to improve their position with a win against Luton.

On the other hand, Luton Town has had a challenging start to their Premier League campaign. They managed to secure their first point of the season in their last game against Wolves, but they have struggled to find the back of the net, with only three goals scored in their five games. They have also conceded 11 goals during this period.

The match will take place at Goodison Park, the home of Everton, with kick-off scheduled for 10:00am EST on September 30.

For those who want to watch the match online, it will be available on Peacock TV in the US.

In terms of team news, Everton will be missing Dele Alli, Jack Harrison, and Seamus Coleman due to various reasons. Luton Town, on the other hand, has no injury concerns and will have all of their players available for selection.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Everton and Luton Town in both clubs’ history.

