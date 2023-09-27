Everton FC Fan Group Disappointed Abusive Comments on Equality Shirt Post

An Everton FC fan group, Rainbow Toffee, has expressed their disappointment after the club’s recent Instagram post featuring their new limited edition equality shirt was inundated with abusive comments. The shirt, developed in collaboration with Hummel, aims to promote equality and inclusivity in football.

The launch of the equality shirt involved players from various Everton teams and diverse supporters. However, some individuals used the comments section to share outdated and homophobic views. Despite this, Rainbow Toffee’s events manager, Paul Hession, emphasized the importance of visibility and the message that football is for everyone. He called for the challenging of homophobia and expressed gratitude for the supportive comments that drowned out the negativity.

Mike Reid, brother of Everton legend Peter Reid, shared a similar sentiment on Twitter, suggesting that the quick sell-out of the shirt reflects the mindset of most Everton fans.

Each sale of the equality shirt will contribute to Everton in the Community’s initiatives, including projects addressing disability, youth engagement, social isolation, cultural diversity, and support for the LGBT+ community. The club spokesperson reinforced Everton’s commitment to inclusivity, stating that discrimination has no place in society, and they have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination.

Richard Kenyon, Everton’s chief commercial and communications officer, expressed pride in supporting the equality campaign and celebrating Hummel’s 100-year commitment to social issues. The club aims to raise awareness about equality, diversity, and inclusion and ensure that all individuals engaging with Everton feel respected, celebrated, empowered, and that they belong.

Overall, despite the disappointing comments, the fan group and the club remain committed to promoting inclusivity and challenging discrimination in football and society.

