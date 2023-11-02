Karl Morrin Appointed to Wisconsin Teacher Retirement Board, Advocates for Northern Wisconsin

Maple School District Administrator Karl Morrin has recently been appointed to the Wisconsin Teacher Retirement Board Governor Tony Evers. The board, which convenes twice a year, is responsible for advising the Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Funds on retirement and other benefit matters pertaining to public school, vocational, state, and university teachers. Additionally, the board has the authority to act on administrative rules, authorize or terminate disability benefits, and hear disability benefit appeals [source].

Morrin expressed his gratitude for being chosen for this role, describing it as a humbling honor. After consulting with the Maple School Board, he accepted the position, which he will hold until 2026. One of Morrin’s motivations for serving on this statewide board is to provide visibility for both the district and northern Wisconsin as a whole.

Acknowledging that there is more to the state than just the Highway 29 route from Eau Claire to Green Bay, Morrin believes that being on the board will give a voice to the people of northwestern Wisconsin. His primary goal is to ensure that the concerns and perspectives of northern Wisconsin are heard and considered in decision-making processes.

Apart from his role on the Wisconsin Teacher Retirement Board, Morrin also serves as a member of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Board of Control. As the first Native American president of the WIAA for the 2022-2023 school year, Morrin takes pride in representing his community. He encourages educators to approach him with any questions or concerns about WIAA matters, as he can bring these issues to the attention of the executive staff.

Morrin’s involvement with the WIAA requires him to make numerous trips to Madison each year to attend state finals. This month, he will be heading to Madison to oversee the state football finals, scheduled for November 16-17.

Overall, Karl Morrin’s appointment to the Wisconsin Teacher Retirement Board reflects his dedication to serving the education community in northern Wisconsin. By advocating for the voices and concerns of the region, Morrin aims to contribute to the betterment of Wisconsin’s education system and ensure that all areas of the state are represented.