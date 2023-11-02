New Article: Karl Morrin Appointed to the Wisconsin Teacher Retirement Board

Maple School District Administrator Karl Morrin has been selected Governor Tony Evers to serve on the Wisconsin Teacher Retirement Board. Morrin’s appointment to this important position demonstrates the recognition of his expertise and dedication to the field of education.

The Wisconsin Teacher Retirement Board convenes biannually to offer guidance to the Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Funds concerning retirement and other benefit matters for public school, vocational, state, and university teachers. Additionally, the board plays a crucial role in authorizing or terminating disability benefits, as well as hearing disability benefit appeals.

Morrin expressed his gratitude when he received the email inviting him to join the board, stating that it was a humbling honor. After consulting with the Maple School Board, Morrin gladly accepted the appointment, which will extend until 2026. As a representative of the Maple School District, Morrin sees this as an opportunity to shed light on the needs and perspectives of northern Wisconsin.

By joining this state-wide board, Morrin wants to ensure that northern Wisconsin’s voice is heard, emphasizing that the region extends beyond Highway 29 from Eau Claire to Green Bay. He believes that being a part of the Wisconsin Teacher Retirement Board will provide visibility not only for the district but also for the entire northern region. This appointment signifies an opportunity to advocate for the educational community in northwestern Wisconsin.

In addition to his role on the Wisconsin Teacher Retirement Board, Morrin serves as a member of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control. He is currently serving his second term and made history becoming the first Native American president of the WIAA for the 2022-2023 school year.

Morrin welcomes educators and community members to reach out to him with any questions or concerns regarding WIAA issues. He encourages open dialogue and vows to bring these matters to the executive staff of the WIAA. Morrin’s commitment to being a resource extends to his new position on the Wisconsin Teacher Retirement Board.

