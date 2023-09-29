New Safety Event Aims to Address Crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People

A public safety event organized the state Department of Justice, tribal governments, and law enforcement is set to take place at the Soboba Casino Resort in Riverside County, California. The event aims to address the growing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people across the United States, particularly in Southern California where there are over 20 federally recognized tribes.

Family and friends attending the event will have the opportunity to report a missing loved one, receive updates on active missing persons cases, and provide any relevant information or records that may help in investigations. They can also participate in the state’s Missing Persons DNA program providing a DNA sample, which will be compared to DNA from unidentified persons and human remains.

The event will feature informative panels that explain the process of a missing persons’ investigation, how to identify signs of trafficking, and how to connect with programs and services that assist victims’ families. Attendees will have the opportunity to share testimonials and meet privately with investigators.

According to data from the National Institute of Justice, Indigenous women make up a significant portion of reported missing and murdered individuals. The statistics also reveal that Indigenous women experience higher rates of violence compared to their White counterparts.

The state’s newest emergency notification system, the Feather Alert, will also be discussed at the event. Similar to the Amber Alert for missing children, the Feather Alert notifies the public and law enforcement in real time when Indigenous people go missing under suspicious circumstances.

Assemblymember James Ramos, who authored the bill that established the Feather Alert, emphasized the need for more resources and awareness about the system. He called the high rates of missing and murdered Indigenous persons a “shameful state and national tragedy” that deserves more attention.

The event at the Soboba Casino Resort is part of a series of events called “Missing in California Indian Country.” These events seek to elevate the state’s response to the crisis and provide support to tribal communities. California has the largest Native American population in the nation, with more than 700,000 tribal citizens.

Attorney General Rob Bonta, who will be speaking at the event, expressed the importance of supporting public safety for tribal communities and ensuring their voices are heard. The event aims to build relationships between law enforcement and tribal members, study the challenges faced tribal communities, and work towards preventing future cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

Source: The original article has been sourced from The Sun/SCNG and can be found [here](source article link).