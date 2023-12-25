Fans call for collaboration after Daddy Yankee’s interaction with BTS fan-edit

Fans of both Daddy Yankee and BTS were sent into a frenzy after legendary Latino musician Daddy Yankee commented on a BTS fan edit video on TikTok. The Puerto Rican rapper and musician, known as the “King of Reggaeton,” left a comment in Spanish on the video, saying “ANDAMO’ READY,” which translates to “Let’s go” in English. The ARMYs, who are die-hard fans of BTS, flooded social media with reactions to this unexpected interaction.

Many fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their excitement and admiration for the collaboration. Some fans praised the influence of BTS, while others expressed their joy at having a “Latino Legend” like Daddy Yankee acknowledge their favorite group. The comment sparked hopes for a potential collaboration between the two icons, despite Daddy Yankee’s retirement from the music business in 2022.

The fan edit video that caught Daddy Yankee’s attention featured footage of BTS performing the hit song “Chicken Noodle Soup” j-hope featuring Becky G, with the background score switched to Daddy Yankee’s 2005 track “Rompe.” The choice of song complemented the energetic choreography of BTS and resonated well with fans.

Daddy Yankee rose to international fame with his chart-topping hit “Gasolina” in 2004 and is credited with inspiring other Hispanic urban musicians. His retirement album, “Legendaddy,” released in 2022, garnered over 175 million streams within three days of its release, marking the end of his successful 32-year-long career.

The enthusiasm from both BTS fans and Daddy Yankee’s followers has fueled calls for a collaboration between the two artists. Despite Daddy Yankee’s retirement, fans remain hopeful that the legendary musician and the K-pop sensation could come together for a project that would undoubtedly make waves in the music industry.

While collaboration plans have yet to be confirmed, the interaction between Daddy Yankee and BTS has already made a significant impact on their respective fandoms, showcasing the global reach and influence of both artists.