Suits Continues to Break Streaming Records: A Surprising Second Life

Suits, the hit TV show that ended four years ago, has been making waves in the streaming world securing its spot in the Top 10 for 12 consecutive weeks. This impressive achievement highlights the show’s enduring popularity and its ability to captivate audiences even after its original run.

Originally aired on USA Network during its Blue Sky golden era, Suits starred Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams. The series enjoyed a successful nine-season run, with a short-lived spinoff called Pearson. After transitioning to streaming platforms, the show was available on Prime Video and Peacock for several years. However, it wasn’t until Netflix acquired the first eight seasons of Suits in an affordable deal that the show truly took off.

The unexpected resurgence of Suits on Netflix can be attributed to a variety of factors. Firstly, the curiosity surrounding Meghan Markle’s final role before becoming a British royal likely attracted viewers. Additionally, the show’s engaging storytelling and memorable characters have contributed to its newfound popularity. Its launch during the summer season, when lighter entertainment tends to thrive, has also played a role in its success.

The surprising success of Suits on Netflix serves as a validation for linear TV content, which is often criticized in the era of streaming. It also demonstrates the importance of trusting a creator’s vision, even if they are relatively inexperienced. In the case of Suits, creator Aaron Korsh was given the opportunity to lead his own show, defying the conventional industry practice of pairing novices with experienced showrunners. Korsh’s ability to prove himself early on in the series justified this decision.

Overall, Suits’ extended reign in the Top 10 streaming charts is a testament to its enduring appeal and the power of a well-crafted show to find new life on a different platform. As Aaron Korsh, the show’s creator, humbly expressed, even he underestimated the show’s potential.