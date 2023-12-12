Online Censorship and Discrimination: The Impact on Palestinian Voices

Online censorship and discrimination against Palestinian voices have reached unprecedented levels during the Israeli war on Gaza. Tech giants like TikTok, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Meta have taken extreme measures to eliminate content related to the conflict, claiming it violated their rules. This has resulted in the disproportionate silencing of critical Palestinian voices, including journalists, activists, and content creators reporting from Gaza.

TikTok, despite accusations of promoting pro-Palestinian content, has arbitrarily and repeatedly censored content on Palestine. For instance, a United States-based media outlet, Mondoweiss, had its TikTok account permanently banned, then reinstated only to be suspended again without explanation.

X has also faced allegations of suppressing pro-Palestinian voices. The US branch of the Palestine Action group was unable to gain new followers until public pressure mounted. Meanwhile, Meta, previously known as Facebook, has become the main player in this digital repression campaign. It has arbitrarily removed Palestine-related content, disrupted live streaming, restricted comments, and permanently banned accounts, such as the Quds News Network’s Facebook page with over 10 million followers.

Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza and his Instagram account, which documented Israeli atrocities in Gaza, were also targeted but later reinstated. Additionally, individuals posting about Palestine on Instagram have experienced shadowbanning, rendering their content invisible without notification.

Meta’s content moderation policies have consistently favored a silencing of Palestinian speech. These policies, developed in the aftermath of the US-led “war on terror,” disproportionately target Arabic-language political speech. The company’s DOI Policy, which prohibits the praise and support of dangerous organizations and individuals, plays a significant role in its heavy-handed censorship and discrimination against Palestinians.

While Meta claims to apply its policies equally worldwide, evidence suggests otherwise. During Russia’s war on Ukraine, Meta bent its rules to allow Ukrainians to express themselves freely, including calls for violence against Russian invaders. In contrast, ordinary Palestinians expressing their resistance and fury at the invading military forces face stricter measures.

Furthermore, Meta’s double standards are evident when it comes to humanitarian support. The company coordinated relief efforts for Ukrainians but has failed to provide similar assistance to Palestinians in Gaza, who face communication blackouts and a humanitarian catastrophe.

The discrimination extends to Meta’s resource allocation and policy enforcement. Arabic-language content is heavily moderated, while Hebrew content remains under-moderated. Even though Israeli users have used Meta platforms to call for violence against Palestinians, the company lacked classifiers to automatically detect and remove hate speech in Hebrew. Insufficient training data has hindered their efforts in this area.

The over-reliance on automated content moderation tools exacerbates the issue. These tools have shown poor training in Arabic, resulting in the erroneous deletion of nonviolent Arabic content. This significantly impacts people’s ability to exercise their rights, document human rights abuses, and expose war crimes.

The online censorship and discrimination against Palestinian voices highlight the urgent need for fair and unbiased content moderation policies. The silencing of voices, especially during times of crisis, only serves to perpetuate injustices and prevents meaningful dialogue and understanding. Tech giants must reevaluate their practices to ensure they are not inadvertently complicit in suppressing marginalized communities.