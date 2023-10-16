New Method Uses Multiple Mobile Phones for 3D Print Timelapse

Watching timelapse videos of 3D prints growing has always been fascinating. Thanks to tools like Octolapse and a thriving community, creating these videos has become easier than ever. Most people use USB webcams or CSI camera modules connected to a Raspberry Pi for this purpose. However, a new method devised [Matt@JemRise] takes a different approach using not one, but four mobile phones.

The system demonstrated in the video is operating system-agnostic, working seamlessly with both iOS and Android devices. It utilizes the mobile phones to trigger the camera shutter and capture screenshots of clock applications simultaneously. Unlike previous setups that involve wired connections, this method uses wireless connections with the Raspberry Pi via Bluetooth.

The video showcases the physical setup and provides a walkthrough of the control system. It also demonstrates how the image sequences captured the mobile phones can be assembled, edited, and composited using the open-source video editing tool Kdenlive. Additionally, [Matt@JemRise] introduces a scriptable Bluetooth keyboard emulation for smartphones, which can be useful for automation and pentesting projects.

This video is the first in a series, with upcoming installments promising to provide more details about the setup and GitHub code. If you’re interested in learning more about this innovative method of creating 3D print timelapse videos, be sure to keep an eye out for future updates from [Matt@JemRise].

