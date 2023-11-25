The City of Penticton Lifts Evacuation Order for Homes Threatened Rock Slide

The City of Penticton, British Columbia, has announced that it is lifting the evacuation order for 25 homes in a mobile home park that were previously threatened a potential rock slide. The city reports that a retaining wall has been constructed to protect the properties, allowing residents to return to their homes.

Kristen Dixon, director of Penticton’s Emergency Operations Centre, explains that the newly built wall serves as a protective barrier while crews work on securing the unstable rock. Earlier this week, a large crack was discovered, raising concerns that the rock could break off and cause damage to nearby houses.

While the evacuation order has been lifted, the city advises the public to avoid the area surrounding the Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park. The embankment there is still considered unstable as crews prepare to commence rock stabilization work, which may take several weeks to complete.

The initial evacuation occurred on Tuesday when geotechnical assessors assessed the rock’s stability and prompted the declaration of a local state of emergency local authorities.

This update provides a sense of relief to the affected residents, who can now safely return home. The City of Penticton continues to prioritize the safety and well-being of its residents taking swift action to mitigate any potential risks posed natural disasters.

FAQ:

Q: How many homes were evacuated in the mobile home park?

A: A total of 25 homes were evacuated.

Q: What precautions have been taken to protect the threatened properties?

A: A retaining wall has been constructed to safeguard the properties from potential rock slides.

Q: Can residents now return to their homes?

A: Yes, with the evacuation order lifted, residents are allowed to return to their homes.

Q: Is the area still unsafe?

A: While the evacuation order has been lifted, the public is advised to avoid the area near the Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park as the embankment remains unstable due to the rock stabilization work in progress.