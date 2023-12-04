EITB Introduces WhatsApp Orain for Euskara-speaking Audience

In today’s rapidly changing world, communication is constantly evolving, with various channels and methods emerging to disseminate information. To ensure they don’t lose their audience’s attention, media outlets have to adapt to this dynamic landscape and find the most effective way to reach their public. Taking this context into account, EITB has launched WhatsApp Orain, a new Euskara-language news service.

Arantza Ruiz, EITB’s Director of News Programs, Oihane Mateos, Head of Digital News, and Iban Garate, a journalist from Orain Berriak, unveiled the platform during a presentation at Bilbao’s Termibus. WhatsApp Orain is part of the digital brand Orain Berriak, and it will deliver news “in an immediate and authentic manner” through both video and image formats. The service will be selective, prioritizing the most impactful news.

“The times are changing, that’s for sure,” said Garate. “And we need to adapt to the era we are living in.” In the same vein, journalists highlighted the “personal touch” offered WhatsApp Orain, stating that consumer habits had changed, as individuals now live a significant part of their lives on mobile devices.

Additionally, they emphasized that the service would be selective because they know what their audience desires: “We know our consumers, and we work for them at EITB.”

Ruiz highlighted that society is experiencing full globalization and digitalization. “In this context, information needs to find its place. The audience increasingly demands personalized information, and it is our responsibility to respond to that demand.” She emphasized that WhatsApp Orain would fulfill the needs of its audience.

New Consumption Patterns

Ruiz echoed Garate’s observations: “The way of consumption has changed. Now, information is sought through mobile devices.” Consequently, EITB is clear about who they intend to reach: “We want to reach even those under 35. That’s why we have created a new news brand: Orain.” The Director of News Programs mentioned that out of EITB’s ten readers, eight consume information on mobile devices. This demonstrates the importance of the new platform for a younger audience.

Through WhatsApp Orain, information will be disseminated “in a more gentle way” via a new platform. However, Ruiz emphasized that this would not compromise the quality of the news. “Our audience demands fast and easy-to-consume information. They place great importance on entertaining content, giving significant weight to videos and images. Furthermore, we want to convey our seriousness and rigor at EITB. Orain was born to respond to that demand.”

Mateos also highlighted the novelty of WhatsApp Orain: “You should know that this is not an ordinary news channel, as it will place great importance on visuals. Speed, personalization, and accessibility will be its main features.” In addition to the “Alerts” section, the service will cover three other categories: current affairs, politics, and perspectives.

Euskara Language and Continuous Presence

Euskara also needs to maintain a continuous presence in the constantly emerging new platforms. It is essential for all Euskara-speaking individuals, regardless of their age, to receive information in their mother tongue. This is why it is significant for Euskal Herriko media outlets to keep updating their channels. WhatsApp Orain is one of those platforms and can be used starting today. A QR code is available for subscription to the service.

