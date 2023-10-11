EU’s Industry Chief Calls on Meta Platforms to Counter Disinformation within 24 Hours

The European Union’s industry chief, Thierry Breton, has given Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) a 24-hour deadline to provide details on the actions taken to counter the spread of disinformation on its platforms. This comes in the wake of a surprise attack on Israel the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

In a letter addressed to Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, Breton urged the company to ensure strict compliance with the rules outlined in the Digital Services Act (DSA). The DSA specifically requires large online platforms to remove illegal content promptly and take diligent and objective action following notices of such content within the EU. Additionally, it emphasizes the importance of implementing proportionate and effective measures to mitigate the impact of disinformation.

Breton’s call for vigilance highlights the EU’s commitment to combatting disinformation, which can have damaging consequences, particularly during times of conflict or crisis. By urging Meta Platforms to take immediate action, the EU aims to mitigate the spread of false information that may contribute to escalating tensions and misinformation.

The Digital Services Act aims to hold online platforms more accountable for the content hosted on their platforms. By enforcing stricter regulations, the EU seeks to ensure that these platforms actively combat disinformation and illegal content, protecting the interests of its citizens.

