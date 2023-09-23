Danny Estrin of Voyager Diagnosed with Cancer, Cancels European Tour

Danny Estrin, the frontman of the band Voyager and a Eurovision star, recently shared devastating news with his fans. In an Instagram post, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer and required immediate medical attention. The news has raised concerns about Estrin’s future musical journey as he prioritizes his health and well-being.

Due to his condition, Voyager’s European tour, which fans were eagerly anticipating after the band’s success at Eurovision, has been canceled. Estrin expressed his devastation about not being able to perform on the tour, especially after the incredible year they had at Eurovision. However, he remains determined to recover and has set his sights on rescheduling the tour for October 2024.

Before beginning his road to recovery, Estrin will give a temporary farewell performance at an America’s Cup anniversary event in Fremantle, Australia. This performance will serve as a meaningful connection between the band and their fans.

Amid this difficult time, Estrin has requested privacy for himself and his family. Fans of Voyager have shown their support through well wishes, and Estrin expressed his gratitude for their understanding and overwhelming support.

Voyager, an Australian metal band formed in 1999, has gained a loyal following over the years, releasing eight albums. Their participation in the Eurovision Song Contest and their song “Promise” brought them international recognition and acclaim.

The news of Estrin’s diagnosis has generated an outpouring of support from fans, fellow musicians, and various organizations. The Eurovision community and SBS Australia have expressed their support and eagerly await Estrin’s comeback.

Despite the temporary setback faced Voyager, the global music community stands united in wishing Danny Estrin a swift and successful recovery. Fans eagerly anticipate the day when Voyager’s music will once again fill concert halls and arenas around the world.

