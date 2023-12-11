The Urgent Need for Regulation of Addictive Design in Online Services

Teenagers’ increasing time spent on social media and the declining state of their mental health have become alarming concerns. As platforms continue to reap the financial benefits of the largest social experiment ever conducted on children, it is time to address the addictive design features that contribute to this crisis.

Lawmakers in Europe must take the lead in regulating the exploitative practices that worsen the mental health crisis among teens. Merely expressing concern for the welfare of children falls short when profits take precedence over their well-being. Monetizing their misery as a business model, as highlighted grieving father Ian Russell, is unacceptable.

The European Parliament is on the verge of voting on recommendations to address addictive design features in online services. Endorsing these recommendations would be a significant step towards creating healthier and safer online spaces for young people.

Evidence from behavioral sciences, epidemiology, and extensive research supports the claim that social media’s predatory business practices threaten the well-being and development of young individuals. The recent lawsuit filed 41 U.S. states against Instagram and Meta further emphasizes the need for stronger regulations and safer platform designs on both sides of the Atlantic.

Image-based apps like Instagram appear to be responsible for the most harm to young users. Whistleblower Frances Haugen’s disclosures shed light on the decisions made Meta regarding Instagram’s design. Internal documents reveal that the company privately recognized the negative impact of Instagram’s features, particularly on vulnerable youth. These features can lead them into a dangerous cycle of negative social comparisons and unrealistic beauty standards, increasing their risk of eating disorders. Despite this knowledge, Meta’s corporate leadership chose not to take action. The harmful effects are intentional.

Social media companies argue that these harms are not more prevalent than those in the offline world, but this claim contradicts their advertising pitch. Their business models thrive on manipulating user behavior to increase engagement and time spent on their platforms. The alarming rise in depression, anxiety, suicidality, and eating disorders among young people underscores the severity of the crisis. Similar trends are evident in other regions, including Europe.

The consequences of this crisis are devastating. Platforms like TikTok have been found to expose young users to content glorifying suicide and mental health struggles. Tragically, instances such as the case of Molly Russell, a 14-year-old British teenager who took her own life after being bombarded with self-harm and suicide content on Instagram and Pinterest, reveal the extent of the tragedy.

The European Parliament’s report on addictive design offers practical solutions to address these issues urgently. It calls for assessing addictive and harmful features of hyper-personalized recommender systems and identifying specific features that pose systemic risks to users, especially children. Prohibiting manipulative practices and providing users with the ability to turn off attention-seeking features are essential proposals.

Regulating the addictive design in online services is a matter of great urgency. The European Parliament must approve the report’s recommendations in their entirety to protect the health and well-being of future generations.