Europe’s Commercial Networks Adapt to the Streaming Revolution

The launch of ITV’s streaming service, ITVX, in December 2022 was met with skepticism from industry onlookers. European broadcasters were seen as having focused too much on linear TV, leaving them trailing behind global streamers in their own markets. However, in the 10 months following its launch, ITVX has seen exponential growth, boasting 2 billion views and winning the Best On-Demand Service award. Similar success stories have emerged across Europe, with companies like RTL and ProSiebenSat.1 experiencing growth in streaming revenue amid the advertising downturn.

The question now is whether European broadcasters were too slow to respond to the rise of streaming. Many have suffered from significant falls in revenue and have had to make redundancies. Meanwhile, global streamers continue to invest in the European market, despite facing their own challenges. However, European broadcasters are now embracing streaming and developing strategies to attract audiences and advertisers.

ITV, for example, offers long, exclusive windows and brand extensions on ITVX for its shows, while ProSiebenSat.1 focuses on developing formats optimized for both streaming and linear TV. The goal is to catch broad audiences and extend content into the digital realm. Broadcasters also have the opportunity to capitalize on subscription fatigue offering ad-supported streaming services.

The challenge lies in finding the right balance between digital and linear channels. While there is a decline in linear TV viewing, particularly among older audiences, it still commands a significant share. Broadcasters must invest in addressable TV ad solutions to build revenue for digital services while still catering to the large, albeit shrinking, linear TV audience.

Europe’s commercial networks are also grappling with the future of their businesses as streaming becomes more prominent. Consolidation is expected to occur, with scale becoming increasingly important. However, there is no unified approach, with some favoring domestic consolidation and others advocating for cross-border collaboration.

In conclusion, European broadcasters are adapting to the streaming revolution, capitalizing on the opportunities it presents while also facing challenges. The success of platforms like ITVX is a turning point in the industry, signaling a shift towards digital and a recognition of the importance of streaming in shaping the future of television.

Sources:

– Ampere Analysis (Neil Anderson)

– Enders Analysis (Francois Godard)

– Ofcom’s Media Nations 2023 report

– RTL CEO, Thomas Rabe