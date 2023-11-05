New Option: Ad-Free Facebook and Instagram for European Users

European users of Facebook and Instagram now have the opportunity to use these social media platforms without being bothered advertisements. However, there is a catch – users will have to pay for this ad-free experience. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, recently made the announcement in order to comply with Europe’s stringent data privacy rules.

Starting this month, desktop browser users will have to pay approximately $11 per month, while iOS and Android users will pay a slightly higher price of $14 per month. Meta explained that the price difference is due to the higher costs associated with Apple and Google app stores. The monthly payment will cover all connected Facebook and Instagram accounts until March 1, 2024. After that date, there will be an additional charge of $6 to $8 for each extra account, depending on the operating system used.

Meta decided to introduce this new payment option following a ruling from the European Union’s top court. The court mandated that Meta must obtain user consent before displaying ads, adhering to EU data privacy regulations. As a result, Meta’s ability to generate revenue from its advertising methods has been affected.

In a statement, Meta emphasized that the paid option strikes a balance between meeting European regulators’ requirements, offering user choice, and enabling the company to continue serving its global user base. However, it is important to note that this ad-free option is only available to users aged 18 and older in the EU’s 27 member countries, as well as Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

