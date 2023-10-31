European Users Can Now Opt Out of Ads on Facebook and Instagram

Facebook and Instagram users in Europe now have the option to pay a monthly fee to opt out of ads on the platforms, according to a recent announcement made Meta, the parent company of these social media giants. Meta introduced this new subscription option as a way to comply with evolving European regulations that restrict the use of user data for advertising purposes.

Beginning in November, users residing in the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland can choose to continue using Facebook and Instagram for free with personalized ads or subscribe to stop seeing ads altogether. While subscribed, their information will not be used for targeted advertising.

Desktop browser users will be charged approximately 10 euros per month, while iPhone and Android users will pay 13 euros. These prices reflect the commissions charged Apple and Google’s app stores.

This subscription option will cover all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts until March. After that, Meta will charge 6 euros for each additional web account and 8 euros for each additional smartphone account.

The European Court of Justice, the highest court in the EU, mandated that Meta obtain user consent before displaying ads. This ruling limited Meta’s ability to target ads based on users’ digital activity and interests, leading to the introduction of the subscription option.

It is important to note that users who choose not to subscribe will still have access to the platforms with their usual level of advertising.

Meta expressed support for an ad-supported internet that provides personalized products and services to all, regardless of economic status. The company also stated its commitment to complying with European regulations.

While the EU court suggested a subscriber service as a potential solution, privacy activist Max Schrems, who played a significant role in the legal action against Meta, expressed skepticism about the new policy. Schrems intends to challenge the policy in court, as he believes it may not fully comply with the law.

