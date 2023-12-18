European Union Investigates Alleged Breach of Social Media Regulations Online Platform X

The European Union has launched an investigation into whether the online platform X, owned Elon Musk, has violated new social media regulations. The investigation comes after the implementation of rules aimed at reducing toxic online content.

In a statement, European Commissioner Thierry Breton announced the formal infringement proceedings against X under the Digital Services Act. The investigation will focus on X’s systems and policies related to suspected infringements, particularly in terms of curbing the spread of illegal content and combating information manipulation.

Furthermore, the EU will examine X’s transparency with researchers and scrutinize the design of its user interface, including its blue check subscription service, for potentially deceptive practices.

X, formerly known as Twitter, has stated its commitment to complying with the Digital Services Act and is cooperating with the regulatory process. The company emphasizes the importance of a politically unbiased investigation that adheres to the law. X aims to create a safe and inclusive environment for all users on its platform while protecting freedom of expression.

The EU’s Digital Services Act, which took effect earlier this year, subjects big tech companies to stricter scrutiny. Non-compliance could result in penalties of up to 6% of their global revenue or even a ban from the EU. The Act seeks to ensure user safety online and prevent the dissemination of harmful or illegal content.

X has previously been singled out the EU as a prominent platform for fake news. European officials have called on Elon Musk to take more responsibility for cleaning up the platform. The European Commission previously raised concerns regarding X’s handling of hate speech, misinformation, and violent content related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

As the investigation unfolds, X will continue to engage in the regulatory process while striving to improve its platform’s safety and inclusivity for all users.