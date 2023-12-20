EU Launches Investigation into Leading Tech Company for Violations of Digital Services Act

The European Union (EU) has initiated an investigation into a prominent tech company, marking the first instance of a company facing scrutiny under the EU’s new regulations aimed at combating toxic online content. The company under investigation, referred to as X, will be examined for its handling of hate speech, misinformation, and violent terrorist content related to recent conflict in the Middle East. The EU’s investigation will delve into X’s systems and policies to determine if they have infringed upon the regulations outlined in the Digital Services Act (DSA).

The DSA is part of a comprehensive set of regulations developed the EU to address concerns surrounding the power and influence of tech companies. With the investigation into X, the EU aims to assess the efficacy of the company’s tools for flagging and removing illegal content, as well as their adherence to their own policies regarding “sensitive content.” Transparency will also be a key focus of the investigation, particularly regarding researchers’ access to publicly accessible data and the company’s ad database.

X’s CEO, Elon Musk, has previously positioned the platform as a bastion of free speech. However, modifications made Musk, such as reducing the number of content moderators and reinstating banned accounts, have led to an exodus of users and advertisers concerned about hate speech appearing alongside their content. Musk has also withdrawn the platform from a voluntary EU agreement against disinformation.

The investigation launched the EU underscores their commitment to ensuring user safety and curtailing the spread of harmful content online. Under the DSA regulations, tech companies found in violation could face penalties of up to 6% of their global revenue or even a ban from operating within the EU. While fines are considered a last resort, interim measures may be employed to compel compliance.

As the investigation unfolds, the EU will gather evidence, conduct interviews, and carry out inspections. There is no set deadline for a decision regarding X, but the investigation will progress diligently to ensure the regulations outlined in the DSA are upheld.