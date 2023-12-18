The European Union Launches Investigation into Social Media Platform X

Summary: The European Union (EU) has initiated an investigation into social media platform X to determine if it breached new regulations aimed at reducing toxic online content. The investigation will focus on X’s systems and policies regarding the spread of illegal content, information manipulation, transparency with researchers, and the design of its user interface. The EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) imposes strict penalties, including fines and potential bans, on technology companies that do not comply with the regulations.

The European Commissioner, Thierry Breton, announced the formal infringement proceedings against X on Monday. The EU aims to ascertain whether X, previously known as Twitter, adequately suppressed the dissemination of illicit content. Furthermore, the investigation will evaluate the effectiveness of X’s measures against information manipulation, particularly through its Community Notes feature.

Transparency is another key element the EU will examine, investigating whether X has been forthcoming with researchers regarding its policies and practices. Additionally, suspicions have been raised about X’s user interface, including its blue check subscription service, as potentially deceptive in design.

X, in response to the investigation, expressed commitment to adhering to the Digital Services Act and pledged cooperation with the regulatory process. The company emphasized the importance of a politically unbiased process within the confines of the law. X asserted its dedication to creating a safe and inclusive environment while simultaneously safeguarding freedom of expression.

The new regulations implemented the EU earlier this year subjected major technology companies to stricter scrutiny, including penalties of up to 6% of global revenue or possible exclusion from the EU. The Digital Services Act aims to protect users online and combat harmful content that is illegal or violates platform terms of service.

Notably, the EU has previously criticized X as a hotspot for fake news, urging owner Elon Musk to take more significant action in addressing the issue. X was also subject to scrutiny the European Commission during the Israel-Hamas conflict, concerning its management of hate speech, misinformation, and terrorist content.