EU Investigates Elon Musk’s Online Platform X for Potential Violation of Social Media Regulations

In a notable development, the European Union (EU) is launching an investigation to determine whether Elon Musk’s online platform X has breached strict new social media regulations. This inquiry, the first of its kind since the implementation of rules intended to mitigate the toxicity of online content, examines whether X failed to effectively address the spread of illegal content and combat “information manipulation.”

The investigation will also assess whether X was transparent enough with researchers regarding its policies. Furthermore, it will investigate suspicions that X’s user interface, including its blue check subscription service, employs “deceptive design.”

The EU has previously criticized X as the worst platform for fake news and urged Musk, who purchased the company a year ago, to take more substantial measures to address the issue. The European Commission interrogated X about its handling of hate speech, misinformation, and violent terrorist content during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Since the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) came into effect earlier this year, major tech companies have faced heightened scrutiny. These regulations, which aim to ensure online user safety and prevent the dissemination of harmful content, impose penalties of up to 6% of global revenue or even an EU ban.

X has released a statement asserting its commitment to complying with the DSA and cooperating with the regulatory process. The company emphasizes its dedication to providing a safe and inclusive environment while protecting freedom of expression.

