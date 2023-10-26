New Possibilities: The Impact of Metaverse Technologies in Europe

Metaverse technologies are revolutionizing industries across Europe, unlocking new possibilities and driving economic growth. According to research commissioned Meta and conducted Deloitte, the metaverse has the potential to contribute an additional €259-€489 billion per year to the EU’s GDP 2035. In this article, we will explore how immersive technologies are being used in healthcare, education, and various industries, showcasing the tangible impact they are having.

Healthcare: Transforming Medical Training and Patient Care

Virtual reality (VR) is already enabling doctors to practice surgery in a realistic and risk-free manner. Companies like Medicalholodeck and AVATAR MEDICAL are at the forefront of this work, providing medical professionals with immersive environments to visualize and discuss human anatomy. These technologies significantly enhance medical education and training, allowing students to better prepare for practical exercises.

Additionally, VR is being utilized to improve patient care. HypnoVR, for example, has developed software that helps patients manage stress and anxiety, benefiting over 100,000 patients in more than 400 hospitals across Europe. Unicorn VR World and Kaleido are using immersive experiences to support students with special education needs and provide activation therapy and cognitive training in retirement homes and hospitals.

Education: Inspiring Learning and Igniting Curiosity

The use of metaverse technologies in education is transforming traditional learning methods. Research shows that VR learners are 40% more confident in applying what they’ve been taught, and educators believe that immersive technologies ignite curiosity and improve engagement in the classroom.

European companies like GoStudent and Esade are leveraging immersive technologies to transport students to far-off places and create virtual replicas of campuses for remote learning. Documentaries, such as TARGO’s virtual exploration of Notre-Dame, are bringing historical and cultural experiences to life for students. Inclusivity and empathy training are also being enhanced through immersive diversity programs like Kiin, which allows users to experience different perspectives firsthand.

Industry: Enhancing Product Development and Employee Training

Leading European companies, including Lufthansa, Alstom, IVECO, and DECATHLON, are harnessing the power of immersive technologies in their industries. Lufthansa is using VR to train employees and showcase products to customers worldwide, reducing costs and improving efficiency. Alstom is enhancing training, design, and maintenance processes for rail transportation solutions through virtual and augmented reality.

IVECO has implemented immersive safety training, resulting in reduced training times, improved worker satisfaction, and a culture of safety that extends beyond the workplace. DECATHLON is breaking down barriers in sports through VR, making activities like table tennis more accessible and enjoyable.

The widespread adoption of metaverse technologies in healthcare, education, and industries is creating a paradigm shift in how we learn, work, and connect. European businesses and institutions are leading the way, leveraging these immersive technologies to drive economic growth, enhance learning, improve patient care, and revolutionize industries.

FAQ

What is the metaverse?

The metaverse is a virtual reality space where users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users in real-time. It encompasses immersive technologies like virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR).

How can metaverse technologies benefit healthcare?

Metaverse technologies have various applications in healthcare, including medical training, patient care, stress management, and therapy. Virtual reality (VR) enables doctors to practice surgeries and medical professionals to visualize and discuss human anatomy. It also helps patients manage stress and anxiety, and supports therapy and cognitive training in healthcare settings.

What impact do metaverse technologies have on education?

Metaverse technologies are transforming education providing immersive learning experiences. VR learners are more confident in applying what they’ve learned, and educators believe that immersive technologies ignite curiosity and improve engagement in the classroom. These technologies also enable virtual campus experiences, remote learning, and historical/cultural explorations.

How are industries utilizing metaverse technologies?

Industries are harnessing the power of metaverse technologies for product development, customer engagement, and employee training. Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are being used for training employees, showcasing products, enhancing design processes, and improving maintenance procedures. These technologies result in cost savings, improved efficiency, and enhanced worker satisfaction.