Algerian Footballer Youcef Atal Suspended Nice Club for Alleged Anti-Jewish Message

Algerian football player Youcef Atal has been suspended the French club Nice after reposting an allegedly anti-Jewish message on social media related to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Atal is suspected of sharing a video on Instagram that reportedly called for violence against Jewish people. French prosecutors have launched a preliminary investigation into him for “glorifying terrorism” and “public incitement to hatred or violence because of a particular religion.” The French Football Federation (FFF) has also decided to investigate the player.

Nice Club released a statement saying that they have taken immediate disciplinary action against Atal due to the nature and seriousness of the publication he shared. Atal has been suspended until further notice. He has publicly apologized in writing but did not explain why he shared the video. Atal has been playing for Nice since 2018 and has made over 100 appearances for the club.

This incident comes shortly after German club Mainz 05 suspended Dutch forward Anwar El Ghazi for an “unacceptable” social media post about the conflict. El Ghazi took a position on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which the club deemed unacceptable and contrary to their values. Bayern Munich is also facing pressure to act against Moroccan player Noussair Mazraoui for his comments on the conflict.

Fans have called for Tottenham Hotspur to take action against their Israeli winger Manor Solomon, who has been posting inflammatory content on his Instagram account. Solomon blamed Palestinians for “killing their own people and blaming Israel” following an alleged bombing in Gaza.

It remains to be seen how the investigations and disciplinary actions against the players will unfold.

