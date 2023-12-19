EU Reaches Historic Agreement on Artificial Intelligence Regulations

After intense negotiations, European Union (EU) officials have reached a groundbreaking deal on comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) rules. This agreement marks an important milestone in the regulation of AI technology, which has the potential to revolutionize various aspects of everyday life. The EU has become the first continent to establish clear guidelines for the use of AI.

The negotiations, which lasted for several hours over the course of this week, have resulted in a tentative political agreement known as the Artificial Intelligence Act. This agreement addresses key controversial points, including generative AI and the use of face recognition surveillance the police.

Although the deal has been hailed as a significant achievement, some civil society groups remain skeptical. They argue that the agreement does not provide sufficient protection against the potential harms caused AI systems. Daniel Friedlaender, the head of the European office of a tech industry lobby group, expressed the need for further technical work to address these concerns.

The EU has been at the forefront of AI regulation. The initial draft of the rulebook was unveiled in 2021, but the rise of generative AI prompted the need for updates to the proposal. Now, with the agreement in place, the European Parliament is expected to vote on the act early next year. This vote is seen as a formality, as the deal ensures a political victory for the legislation.

The AI Act, if passed, will not come into full effect until at least 2025. The act includes stringent penalties for violations, including fines of up to 35 million euros ($38 million) or 7% of a company’s global turnover.

The regulations aim to address the concerns surrounding generative AI systems, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT. While these systems have demonstrated impressive capabilities in generating human-like text, photos, and songs, they have also sparked fears about job displacement, privacy issues, copyright infringement, and even potential risks to human life.

While other countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and China, have also proposed their own AI regulations, the EU’s comprehensive rules can serve as an influential example for governments worldwide. It is likely that other countries will emulate aspects of the EU’s approach in their own regulations.

The AI Act originally focused on mitigating risks associated with specific AI functions. However, it was expanded to include foundation models, which are the advanced systems that form the basis of general-purpose AI services. This expansion ensures greater accountability and oversight for AI technologies like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard chatbot.

The EU’s groundbreaking agreement on AI regulations sets a precedent for the responsible and ethical development and use of AI worldwide.