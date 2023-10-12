TikTok Urged to Remove Misinformation and Graphic Content about Israel-Hamas War

European regulator Thierry Breton has written a stern letter to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, calling on the platform to intensify its efforts in removing graphic content and misinformation related to the Israel-Hamas war. As per the European Union’s Digital Services Act, TikTok is responsible for monitoring and eliminating illegal content and misinformation. Breton, the European commissioner for the internal market, emphasized the need for TikTok to be prompt, diligent, and objective in removing misinformation, especially considering that minors often rely on the platform as a news source.

In similar letters this week, Breton also contacted Elon Musk, the owner of X, and Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta. Breton outlined in his letter to Chew that TikTok, being extensively used children and teenagers, has a particular responsibility to protect them from violent content and graphic videos that are circulating on the platform without adequate safeguards. Failure to comply with European regulations could result in fines equivalent to 6% of the company’s annual revenue.

Breton urged TikTok to enhance its efforts and collaborate with appropriate law enforcement authorities. He requested Chew to respond to his letter within 24 hours. Breton stressed the importance for TikTok, as well as other platforms, to protect children and teenagers from violent and terrorist content, as well as potentially life-threatening challenges. These letters are part of a series of actions taken European regulators to ensure social media platforms actively combat misinformation and illegal content.

