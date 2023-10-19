EU Requests Meta and TikTok to Share Information on Tackling Misinformation

The European Commission has called on Facebook parent company Meta and social media app TikTok to provide information on how they are combating misinformation surrounding the Israel-Hamas war. Under the Digital Services Act (DSA), the EU wants to assess the measures Meta and TikTok have implemented to comply with their obligations as internet giants.

In its request to Meta, the Commission seeks information on the company’s response to the dissemination and amplification of illegal content and disinformation related to the terrorist attacks carried out Hamas in Israel. Similarly, TikTok is required to provide details on its efforts to combat the spreading of illegal content, particularly terrorist and violent content and hate speech.

Last week, the EU made similar inquiries to Elon Musk’s X social media platform, previously known as Twitter. If found in violation of the DSA, companies could face fines of up to 6% of their total annual revenues.

Meta, which owns Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus in addition to Facebook, and TikTok have until October 25 to share information regarding their response to the Israel crisis. Meta must also disclose its measures for ensuring election integrity November 8, while TikTok must address both elections and the protection of minors online.

Failure to comply with the requests may result in fines and periodic penalty payments. The European Commission’s scrutiny of Meta and TikTok is part of its efforts to hold Very Large Online Platforms accountable for removing illegal and harmful content.

Facebook has already taken steps to curb misinformation during the Israel-Hamas conflict, including the removal of more than 795,000 violating pieces of content in Hebrew and Arabic. It has also increased the strict enforcement of its policies on dangerous organizations and individuals. TikTok, on the other hand, is strengthening its content moderation and automated detection systems to swiftly identify and remove graphic and violent content.

Source: The European Commission and CNBC